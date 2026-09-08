Iran's Hajj Organization: Umrah pilgrimages set to resume October 7

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first phase of sending Iranian Umrah pilgrims is expected to begin on October 7 and end on December 11.

This was announced by Head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Alireza Rashidian during a meeting of the organization’s Board of Directors.

He emphasized the dynamics of pilgrimage dispatches and said in the context of the escalating economic war and illegal sanctions imposed by global arrogance, all available capacities must be used to reduce pilgrims’ costs and maintain the quality of services, the Hajj and Pilgrimage Information Center reported.

Rashidian also emphasized the use of new ideas from colleagues and agents and efforts to reduce manageable costs and support pilgrimage offices and agents in the current circumstances.

During the meeting, Mohammad Javad Daneshyar, head of the Umrah Saadat Institute, announced consultations and signing contracts with companies in the host country and said if conditions are met, God willing, the first stage of Umrah will begin on October 7.

He added that currently, two flights are planned for every five days and there is a possibility of increasing capacity.

For the first time, no flights are planned to Jeddah, and flights will be made to Medina and Taif airports to reduce the fatigue of pilgrims by reducing the Miqat route to Mecca during a long journey and provide more suitable conditions for visiting Mecca Grand Mosque, he noted.

Umrah is a Mustahab (recommended but not obligatory) pilgrimage to Mecca which Muslims can take at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj pilgrimage that is obligatory for every able-bodied and financially able Muslim once in their lifetime and can be performed only in the first days of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Hajja.

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