Hezbollah Lawmaker: Surrender Is Not an Option as Group Reaffirms Alliance With Iran

ABNA24 - Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein al-Hajj Hassan says the group is proud of its alliance with Iran and will continue its policy of resistance, saying Tehran has always supported Hezbollah and that the option of surrender is not part of the resistance’s vocabulary.

Al-Hajj Hassan, head of the Baalbek-Hermel parliamentary bloc and a senior member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, made the remarks at a memorial ceremony while discussing recent developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

“Hezbollah is proud of its alliance with Iran, and Iran has always supported us, is supporting us and will continue to support us,” he said. He added that Hezbollah is proud to rely on Iran, its power and its achievements.

“Today Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, the price of oil and the global economy. This is a weapon in our hands and in the hands of Iran’s allies, and we will use it to impose our conditions,” he said.

Al-Hajj Hassan said the option of surrender does not exist for Hezbollah and that the group will continue to persevere and resist.

On the confrontation between Iran and the United States, al-Hajj Hassan said the battle has not yet reached a definitive outcome but that Tehran will never surrender or give up its leverage.

He said Washington is seeking to obtain through politics, economics and diplomacy what it has failed to achieve on the battlefield.

US President Donald Trump, he said, has failed to mobilize the world against Iran. Russia, China and other countries, he added, have refused to participate in an economic war against Tehran.

Al-Hajj Hassan also referred to the depletion of the US military arsenal during the war with Iran. He said the resistance has succeeded in defeating the “real and fundamental” objective of the Americans and Israelis which is the destruction of the resistance.

“The resistance was able to defeat the real and fundamental objective of the Americans and the Zionists, which was the destruction of the resistance,” he said.

He said Hezbollah entered the war against Israel in 2026 after “15 months of asking the government to assume its responsibilities in implementing the Nov. 27, 2024 agreement.”

Al-Hajj Hassan sharply criticized the passive and “treacherous” position of the Lebanese government, saying the positions of Lebanese officials are aligned with the United States and Israel.

He singled out Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, saying he has described Israeli attacks on Lebanon as Israel’s right.

“Worse than that, the president and prime minister did not respond at all to Youssef Rajj’s outrageous remarks. They neither denied them nor said that we reject these statements,” he said.

Al-Hajj Hassan also criticized the Lebanese government’s pursuit of direct negotiations with Israel.

“Why are you in such a hurry to make peace with the Zionists, when you have not even liberated a single village from the Israeli occupiers?” he said.

He described the Lebanese government’s direct negotiations with Israel as “treacherous” and questioned why Beirut is seeking an agreement with Israel before any village has been freed from Israeli occupation.

Al-Hajj Hassan said Hezbollah is an important part of a regional equation led by Iran against the United States and Israel.

“Hezbollah is an important part of a regional equation led by Iran against the axis of evil headed by the United States and the Zionist regime,” he said.

“We will continue on our path and see where it leads, and you continue on your path and see where you end up,” he added.

He said the repeated visits to Lebanon by American, European and Arab delegations, along with promises made to the resistance and attempts to win its support, demonstrate that Hezbollah has not been weakened despite claims by its enemies.

“The continuous visits of American, European and Arab delegations to Lebanon and the promises they make to the resistance and their attempts to win it over are evidence that Hezbollah, contrary to the claims of its enemies, has never become weak,” he said.

Al-Hajj Hassan referred to the bitter experience of Syria following the rise to power of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, saying reliance on normalization or an agreement with Israel is destined to fail.

“Any reliance on normalization or an agreement with the Zionist regime is doomed to failure, and there is no logic in seeking peace with an enemy,” he said.

He described Israel as an enemy seeking to occupy all Arab territories and implement the “Greater Israel” project.

Al-Hajj Hassan sharply criticized the Lebanese government and called on it to return to the people, the country and national unity.

He said the current phase requires “steadfastness and perseverance” in confronting challenges and pressure, while reiterating that Hezbollah will continue along its path of resistance.



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