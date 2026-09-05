Bernie Sanders: Trump's Catastrophic War in Iran Is Destroying the US Economy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bernie Sanders, the independent Senator from Vermont, wrote on the X social network on Saturday night, "Trump's illegal and catastrophic war in Iran has not only resulted in thousands of casualties, but is also severely destroying the economy."

He added, "The national average price of gasoline has never been above $4 per gallon on Labor Day weekend, but today it is $4.15." Senator Sanders emphasized, "We must end this war right now."

American media had previously reported that diesel prices in the country, due to the war of attrition against Iran, reached an unprecedented record of $5.85 per gallon for the first time, an increase that has raised transportation costs, food prices, and a wide range of everyday goods, directly transferring the economic pressure of the war to American consumers on the eve of the congressional midterm elections.

According to the National Grocers Association, fuel accounts for approximately 15 to 30 percent of the final cost of food products. Therefore, the increase in diesel costs often leads to higher food prices, although it may take time for energy shocks to be transmitted throughout the supply chain.

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic Leader, also said yesterday (September 4) in remarks criticizing the warmongering policies of Donald Trump, the President of the United States, that America's aggressive and unjustified war against Iran has failed.

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