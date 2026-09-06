Iraqi Cleric: End of Presence of Foreign Forces, National Demand

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Hammam Hammoudi, the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq, emphasized on Saturday that the end of the presence of foreign forces in Iraq is a national demand based on the constitution, and there will be no retreat from it.

He also announced that September 30 will mark the official start of the plan for full and comprehensive sovereignty.

Hammoudi stated, "Raising the issue of arms monopoly at a time when the region is inflamed, violations of Iraq's sovereignty continue, and hostile foreign armed groups from neighboring countries are present in Iraq, was a mistake."

He added, "By the blessing of the blood of the martyrs and the authentic Husseini spirit of our nation, we decided to turn the arms monopoly file from a crisis into a historic opportunity to launch the plan for full and comprehensive national sovereignty."

Hammoudi continued, "Arms monopoly is only part of our broader national project, and we will deal with this issue based on a realistic approach, through understanding, in stages, and with a single standard, and in this regard, we will benefit from successful global experiences in state-building."

**************

End/ 345E