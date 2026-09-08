Senator Warner says Trump's Iran war cost $100 billion with no clear goals

AhlulBayt News Agency: Democratic Senator Mark Warner has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump over the ongoing war against Iran, describing it as a costly “war of choice” launched without a plan, strategy, allies, or a way out, and warning that American taxpayers have already paid $100 billion, with the bill rising by $1 million every two minutes.

In a video message posted on X on Monday, Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said: “The Iran war of choice that Donald Trump started cost Americans $100bn” and “every two minutes, it goes up by another $1m.”

He added that even an hour after recording the message, another $30 million would have been spent, “and where are we? Nowhere in terms of any of the goals Trump laid out for this war of choice.”

“This is what happens when you start a war of choice with no plan, no strategy, no allies, and no way to get out,” Warner stated. He urged Americans to “Stand up, speak up, fight back.”

Warner has repeatedly described the conflict as a “war of choice” from its outset in late February, arguing there was no imminent threat to the United States and that the administration never presented a coherent strategy or obtained congressional authorization.

He has noted that Trump's stated goals, such as regime change, eliminating enriched uranium, destroying missiles and drones, and securing the Strait of Hormuz, remain unachieved months later, while costs mount, service members are placed at risk, and energy prices rise.

Warner’s latest remarks reflect broader and growing criticism within the US Congress of Trump’s unauthorized military campaign. Numerous senators and representatives from both parties have condemned the war as illegal, reckless, and a failure that has not made America safer.

Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff, Chris Van Hollen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Jeff Merkley, Tammy Duckworth, and Tammy Baldwin have repeatedly introduced and voted for War Powers Resolutions directing an end to hostilities absent explicit congressional authorization. They have called the conflict a “disaster,” “fiasco,” and “illegal war” that has cost American lives, drained military stockpiles, spiked gasoline and grocery prices, and produced no strategic gains.

Several Republicans have also broken ranks. Senators Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Bill Cassidy have at times supported measures to constrain the president’s war powers.

In the House, representatives including Thomas Massie, Pramila Jayapal, and Adam Smith have similarly criticized the lack of strategy, the absence of congressional approval, and the mounting human and financial toll.

The Senate has passed war powers resolutions on multiple occasions with bipartisan support, though subsequent votes have sometimes failed by narrow margins.

Lawmakers have highlighted that Congress never authorized the war, that the administration provided shifting justifications after the fact, and that the conflict has left the United States with fewer allies, higher costs, and no clear path to de-escalation.

Iranian officials have consistently described the US-Israeli offensive launched on February 28 as an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign nation. They have pointed to the failure of US objectives and the resilience of the Iranian people as evidence that military pressure and economic warfare cannot dictate terms to the Islamic Republic.

Warner’s call to “fight back” underscores that even within the US political establishment, the war is increasingly viewed as a self-inflicted strategic and economic burden on the American people.

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