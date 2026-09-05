Chuck Schumer calls for investigation into US terrorist attack on wedding ceremony in Iran

ABNA24 - The leader of the US Senate Democrats has called for an official investigation by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) into the attack on a wedding ceremony in Iran’s Kuhestak port.

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, in a post on X responding to a New York Times report acknowledging that the missile used in the attack was American-made, wrote: “These reports are deeply concerning, and I am calling for CENTCOM to immediately launch an investigation.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen also reacted to the US attack on a wedding ceremony in Iran’s Sirik, saying: “This attack must be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable. We must also end this disastrous war right now.”

The New York Times, in a report on the attack on a wedding ceremony in the southern Iranian port city of Kuhestak, wrote that the event had begun like many traditional weddings in the region. Women attended the ceremony with henna designs on their hands, children played in the courtyard, and wedding food was being prepared for the guests. But when a bomb struck the building, the roof collapsed, turning the celebration into a scene of rubble and blood.

The New York Times said a visual analysis by the newspaper and an assessment by a weapons expert indicated that the bomb that struck the ceremony had been dropped by US forces amid a broader US bombing campaign in southern Iran.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, at least five wedding guests, including a six-year-old boy, were martyred, while at least 67 others were injured.



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