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Saudi regime attacks target residential areas in Yemen’s Saada border districts

2 September 2026 - 11:13
News ID: 1860409
Source: Yemen Press
Saudi regime attacks target residential areas in Yemen’s Saada border districts

Saudi forces launched artillery shelling and drone strikes targeting several populated villages in Yemen’s northern province of Saada on Tuesday, according to a local security source.

ABNA24 - Saudi forces launched artillery shelling and drone strikes targeting several populated villages in Yemen’s northern province of Saada on Tuesday, according to a local security source.

Artillery shells struck residential areas in the Ghumar and Razih border districts. Specifically, the shelling targeted populated villages in Razih and the Ghawr Al-Mashwat area in Ghumar, the source stated.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a Saudi reconnaissance drone dropped a projectile on a civilian home in the Al-Dhahir district. The security source condemned the repeated targeting of populated border areas in the province.

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