Saudi regime attacks target residential areas in Yemen’s Saada border districts

ABNA24 - Saudi forces launched artillery shelling and drone strikes targeting several populated villages in Yemen’s northern province of Saada on Tuesday, according to a local security source.

Artillery shells struck residential areas in the Ghumar and Razih border districts. Specifically, the shelling targeted populated villages in Razih and the Ghawr Al-Mashwat area in Ghumar, the source stated.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a Saudi reconnaissance drone dropped a projectile on a civilian home in the Al-Dhahir district. The security source condemned the repeated targeting of populated border areas in the province.



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