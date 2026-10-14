Brief History on the life of Martyr Ahmad Zakzaky

ABNA24 - He was born on 13th October 1990 which is equivalent to 24th of Rabi’ul Awwal in Hijrah Calendar at Kwarbai area of Zaria. He was the third of the nine children of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H).

Martyr Ahmad was raised and trained in noble, generous, religious and knowledgeable family. He was said to be the exact replica of his father in all respect which is why he is to begin with hard to describe. A role model for all to emulate, the young and the old, the rich and the poor, the literate and illiterates alike.

Speaking about him is exactly more like speaking about his father, where should one start then? The knowledge bestowed in him or his good conducts? His reverence or sense of humor? His tidiness or faithfulness? His sympathy or self worth? His sacrifice or sense of visitation? His act of worship or his utmost fear for God? His generosity or kindness? Martyr Ahmad is indeed in all respect very next to perfection.

His sympathy can’t be over emphasized, for that he can be referred to as ‘The real son of his father’! In Hausa land they use to say that ‘like father like son’, no wonder Martyr Ahmad is such a son, for Sheikh Zakzaky is such a father worth it.

Martyr Ahmad was blessed with great deal of foresightedness and care so much for the people around him. One thing is certain, whatever happens to someone other than him can as well have a direct effect on him irrespective of to whom such a thing happened.

We don’t belong together is something that doesn’t exist in his dictionary, he belongs do care for everyone in as much that one is not a tyrant. When it comes to oppression, Martyr Ahmad stands bold against the tyrants of this nation and the world over, those repressing Muslims and painting Islam black on daily basis.

Martyr Ahmad used to say “I can’t help loosing my gut whenever I seem to remember this gruesome tyranny (we are being subjected), I feel like dying; and when one looks, those ready and willing to sacrifice in putting an end to it (tyranny) are unfortunately few”. He was very kind to children, for this reason they so much love him. The children and even those elder than him used to call him ‘Ya Ahmad’ (Used to refer to someone elder in Hausa land).

He specifically gives prior concern for children in both at home and during IVC sessions. To ensure that the children were not left out, he introduced Fun fair during various programs of the Islamic Movement , Ghadeer Khoum and Fatimiyyah among others; and reintroduce IVC sessions to this date. He was the co-founder of the gallant Mu’assasatu Abul Fadl Abbas (as). He also introduced a special form of IVC session ‘Daura Ilmiyyah’ for children studying in schools outside the Islamic Movement, for his sympathy towards their lives.

Martyr Ahmad can sacrifice all that he had for the wellbeing of people around him. He used to spend to the last penny all his money on people irrespective of their tribe, religion or what not. His school friends used to go all the way to him at home when things are at worst to seek for help, though sometimes they found him with no penny; he always borrowed money to make sure that their demands are appropriately met.

Martyr Ahmad was blessed with an act of total submission to the will of God, the Almighty. He has never for once depended on someone other than Allah! No matter how much the trouble, he used to say, “Lest not forget Allah, He will surely deliver us”.

There was a time I noticed him disturbed, sitting alone and quietly, I asked him, Malam Ahmad what’s up? He told me of the problem and we looked for money to borrow but in vain. I asked, now that we have no option can you talk to your Father? He smiled after a short pause and said, “I don’t think Abba have money and even if he have I can’t muster up the courage to ask him”.

One of his extraordinary attribute is specificity and caution while receiving gifts. I severally heard him telling his younger brothers that, “Even gifts given to people as present is not always intended purely as gift but rather a bribery”.

Martyr Ahmad was very keen on visiting his relatives nearby and those afar. Beside Sheikh Zakzaky (H), Martyr Ahmad was second to none in this respect. Whenever he returned home on vacation from school (China), he used to summon all his brothers and go round their relatives, sometimes for a complete week on the process. For this very reason, they so much love him and whenever he is leaving they cry as they bid him goodbyes.

He was specially cautious and meticulous when it comes to his parent. He never for once since from childhood put first his wishes before theirs! He was always hundred percent at the service of his father, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H).

His father’s anger was equally his anger, his father’s laugh alike. He questioned what is expected of him from other people, but is entirely a different story when it comes to his fathe for he was specially meticulous whenever instructed. Could it be the instructions were not properly carried out, he used to say, “The problem is from me, I don’t comprehend the instructions but I will do so in days to come”.

In 2014 I could recall after he resumed on vacation from School in China, at around 3:30pm we welcomed him warmly at home. He greeted everyone briefly for about 20 minutes or so and after a while he came out hurriedly and asked who is going with Abba (H) to Husainiyyah? I smiled and said, you knew the drill Ya Ahmad and right now we got no time to waste as Abba (H) is already outside. I can recall he didn’t even have a sip of water let alone to taste a dish that very time when go with Abba (H).

When we arrived Husainiyyah he returned to the car to have some rest when some friends came to bid him welcome and to request for his time to discuss an issue of paramount importance. After Husainiyyah session, we returned home not long after Martyr Ahmad goes back to Husainiyyah again to supervise the then ongoing construction till ten o’clock in the night. He dedicated his entire time to the work, sometimes the laborers used to follow him home. Sometimes I have to ask people to allow him rest even if they insist, but when I told him later he used to say, “You should have wake me up”.

As a result of this tiresome responsibility he used to be stressed out . He was such a person who can’t tell about his health status even when sick, unless a severe one; so one can only guess by looking at his face. In addition, most of the people he used to work with were of the ‘my demands first then yours’ type, I have to be checking on Dr. Mustapha Umar Saeed regularly and when he comes he used to tell that Martyr Ahmad was stressed out and should therefore be allowed a proper rest.

Martyr Ahmad was respected in high esteem, he was cherished by all people. Any misunderstanding (between people) that was brought before him would be dealt with accordingly in no time. He was humble, persevering, understanding, modest, kind, forgiving and trustworthy. A very brave and promising son who was never cowed for once to tell the truth against any being.

Peace of Allah be on you the day you were born, the day you were martyred and the day you will be raised as oppressed.



Martyr Ahmad Zakzaky was martyred when the Nigerian Army led by Buhari regime opened fire on a peaceful Quds Day procession in Zaria in 2014.



Zaria Quds Day massacres (or Zaria Quds massacres) refers to an incident on 25 July 2014, when the Nigerian terrorist Army opened fire on members of the Islamic Movement who were taking part in a peaceful Quds day rallies, and killed dozens of people, including three sons of Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the movement. The Islamic Movement and Islamic Human Rights Commission reported that Nigerian regime's ties with Israel were responsible for the attacks on the pro-Palestinian groups.



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