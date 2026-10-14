Two Palestinians including four-year-old boy martyred and several wounded in fresh Israeli attacks on Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian citizen was martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while a child died of injuries sustained in a previous strike.

According to Palestinian reports one civilian was killed and several others were injured after an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near Yafa Street in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood.

He added that an Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike that targeted the entrance of a commercial store near the Municipal Park in central Gaza City, with no reported casualties.

Two other civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al-Amal neighborhood and the vicinity of Hamad City, north of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, while another one was shot and injured near Israa Tower in the city.

The reports also said that four-year-old Osama Abed succumbed to injuries he sustained about three weeks ago in an Israeli strike that targeted the town of al-Zawaida in central Gaza, bringing the death toll from that attack to two children.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza.



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