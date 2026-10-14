Yemen’s Sanaa forces warn Saudi citizens to evacuate designated target sites

ABNA24 - Spokesperson for the Sanaa forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, published map images on Tuesday evening depicting sensitive Saudi sites and facilities previously designated as targets to be struck in the event that the capital, Sanaa, is targeted.

The target maps published by Brigadier General Saree on his Telegram channel included King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Aramco refinery in Riyadh, and Aramco facilities in Dhahran.

The Sanaa forces also urged all Saudi citizens to immediately evacuate and stay away from the locations slated for targeting.

The release of these targets follows an earlier strike by Saudi Arabia on the oil company facility in Al-Subaha, west of Sanaa. A source at the oil company affirmed that the Al-Subaha station was empty of petroleum derivatives and held no military value.

Earlier, the Sanaa forces issued a series of warnings across three military statements, reiterating warnings to all technicians, engineers, and workers at all Saudi oil facilities against being present in areas designated as targets by the Yemeni Armed Forces, in order to avoid putting their lives at risk, regardless of whether these facilities had been previously targeted or not.



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