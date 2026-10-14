Iranian Navy reports another illegal oil tanker fire in eastern Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - The Iranian Army Navy reported on Tuesday that an oil tanker that was attemtoing to illegally cross the Strait of Hormuz caught fire and sustained damages.

The Iranian Army's Navy Public Relations Department announced: This afternoon, a law-breaking tanker was identified while it had been damaged and burning in flames in the eastern Strait of Hormuz.

The Navy said that tthe ship had turned off its navigation systems and attempting to pass through the restricted area in Hormuz illegally.

The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its new arrangement and deployment of operational units in the eastern Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman, has full control over all enemy actions and keeps vessel passage under its permanent and real-time surveillance.

"All vessels, in compliance with international laws, must strictly refrain from turning off their electronic equipment and must make the necessary coordination with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran for safe passage," the Army Navy said.



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