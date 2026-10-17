Iran’s Army says new plans will push US vessels farther from its coast

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army spokesman, commenting on the pullback of American vessels to over 500 kilometers from Iran’s coastline, says that new operational plans are underway and will soon compel US vessels to withdraw even farther from the region.

Speaking about US plots against the Islamic Republic of Iran following the Islamic Revolution’s victory, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia stated on Friday that, having failed to stop Iran’s Revolution from succeeding, the Americans initiated a range of conspiracies targeting the country and its armed forces, particularly the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, some of which unfolded in the political and cultural spheres.

Referring to the dimensions of the current war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said that in the current war, the enemy has launched a hybrid war against the country, one dimension of which is military war, a dimension that is more obvious and tangible than other dimensions.

In another part of this interview, referring to Donald Trump’s claims about the destruction of Iran’s defense capability, Akaraminia said the US president has repeatedly claimed that they have destroyed Iran’s air defense force, air force, and navy; but the realities on the ground show the opposite of these claims.

The very fact that in recent weeks several American drones have been shot down in the country’s sky by air defense forces shows that the air defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran is still operating powerfully and enjoys high operational capability, he added.

Combined and innovative air defense operations have been devised and rehearsed, which are capable of playing an effective role in boosting operational capability and countering threats, he stated.

From the west of the Strait of Hormuz to the Persian Gulf is under the strategic control of the IRGC Navy, and the east of the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, the Arabian Sea, and the north of the Indian Ocean are within the control of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The US president claims that he has control of the Strait of Hormuz and has even named this strait after himself, but the US military does not dare to approach the Strait of Hormuz.

American military vessels have been forced to distance themselves more than 500 kilometers from Iranian coasts, and today even American military ships are not present in the Sea of Oman, Akraminia noted.

The insecurities seen today in the Strait of Hormuz, which largely originate in the eastern part of the strait and spread as far as the strait itself, are rooted in America’s interventions, he reiterated

He said that lasting peace, calm, and stability can be established only once America’s presence and interventions in the region come to an end.

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