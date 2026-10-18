IRGC spokesman: Only a ‘barbaric civilization’ names its heaviest bomb ‘Mother’

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has slammed the use of the word “Mother” for its heaviest bomb, saying only a “barbaric civilization” would use such a sacred term for a weapon.

In a message on Saturday, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi said the future belongs to a nation that turns the enemies’ “biggest” threats into a subject of public humor.

The statement comes amid reports that the US military has developed strike plans that could involve using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), also known as the “mother of all bombs,” against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders a resumption of combat operations.

The potential use of the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal would mark a significant escalation in the war between Tehran and Washington.

However, officials familiar with military planning discussions say questions remain over whether the weapon would help achieve US strategic objectives.

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