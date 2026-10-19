Iran’s top commander warns US and Israel against further miscalculations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has warned US and Israeli leaders that Iran is “counting down the moments” to their “foolish decisions,” vowing that the next miscalculation will face a far more devastating response.

In remarks addressed to American and Israeli leaders on Sunday, the top commander said, “You have tested the resolve and will of the leadership, the nation, the officials, and the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran many times, and testing what has already been tested is a mistake.”

“We are counting down the moments to your foolish decisions,” added Abdollahi, who also commands the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

“In each of the previous wars, you entered battle with the slogan of overthrowing the Islamic Republic, dismembering and destroying Iran; yet today you are the ones being destroyed and overthrown, while a powerful Iran still stands firm,” he said.

The top general said that the American people and Israeli settlers know that Washington and Tel Aviv have “serious and fundamental weaknesses” and that the next miscalculation against Iran will be met with more severe responses than before.

“The next roar will be much closer, more destructive, and untraceable,” he stated.

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