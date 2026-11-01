General Abdollahi: Armed Forces will not wait for enemy attack once signs confirmed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Armed Forces will not wait for an enemy attack to respond once signs of hostile activities are confirmed, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi said on Saturday.

In a post on X, General Abdollahi said Iran was monitoring enemy movements and preparations using its full intelligence capabilities and continuously updating its target bank.

“Whenever signs of hostile action by the enemy are confirmed, the Armed Forces will not wait for the enemy to initiate action before choosing the time and manner of its response,” he said.

He stressed that any response would be immediate, effective and without geographical limits.

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