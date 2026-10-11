Iran’s security indicators improve despite two wars, military chief says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s security indicators have improved despite two wars over the past year, Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, said, praising the country’s police force for maintaining security despite attacks on its facilities.

Abdollahi made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting on Sunday with Police chief Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan.

He said police facilities across the country had been targeted during the US-Israeli-imposed wars, resulting in the deaths of several personnel, but the force had remained steadfast.

The current security situation reflected the resilience and performance of the police, Abdollahi said, expressing appreciation for their efforts.

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