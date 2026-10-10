IRGC Navy Says LPG Carrier NV Sunshine Hit and Caught Fire in Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Friday a giant vessel that was carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was hit and caught fire in the south of Hormuz Strait.

The IRGC Navy said in a statement on Friday that, as part of this mission, a giant LPG carrier named NV Sunshine, belonging to the company Natwit, was hit several hours earlier on Thursday.

According to the statement, the vessel had been attempting to pass through the “illegal route” in the south of the Strait of Hormuz when it was struck.

The IRGC Navy said the vessel subsequently caught fire in its engine room and propulsion system.

The IRGC Navy said responsibility for the escalation of tensions in maritime transportation in the region rested with the U.S. military. The statement did not provide further details about the circumstances of the incident or the type of weapon used in the strike.



/129