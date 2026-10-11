General Radan vows revenge for killing of police official in Sistan and Baluchestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s police chief, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, has vowed revenge for the killing of Nosrat Eftekhari, deputy for cultural and social affairs of the police command in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, in a terrorist attack near Zahedan.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Radan said Eftekhari was killed while visiting Cheshmeh Ziarat village during Police Week to help address local communities’ concerns.

He praised her dedication to public service, saying her killing highlighted the sacrifices made by both men and women in maintaining security.

Radan stressed that revenge for her death and those of other security personnel would be certain, pledging to continue efforts to ensure lasting security and unity.

Nosrat Eftekhari was martyered on Friday when a bomb struck her vehicle on the road to Cheshmeh Ziarat village. Several other police officers were also injured in the attack.

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