IRGC deputy chief says Iran is fully prepared to defend Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The deputy commander-in-chief of IRGC has affirmed that Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to defend the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the strategic waterway is under the control of combatants of Islam.

Major General Mostafa Izadi made the remarks on Thursday evening during a visit to the troops of the IRGC Ground Force’s Madinah al-Munawwarah Headquarters, the formation responsible for the ground defense of the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian islands of the Persian Gulf, accoridng to Press TV.

“The combatants of the IRGC -- across its Ground, Naval, and Aerospace forces -- are on a path favored by God Almighty, and the islands and the northern areas of the Strait of Hormuz constitute a key arena of their presence,” he said.

Izadi described the Madinah al-Munawwarah troops as sons of this land, serving in units that carry the legacy of the Sacred Defense and the sacrifices of martyrs such as commander of the Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, IRGC commander Hossein Kharrazi Dehkordi, and IRGC officer Mehdi Bakeri. Led by resolute commanders and composed of battle-ready forces, he said, they stand prepared to defend the strategic region.

“These forces, possessing ironclad resolve and robust operational plans, and employing advanced tactics and techniques, have prepared themselves to mount a decisive defense of the region against the enemy,” the senior commander stated.

He underlined that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to the Iranian nation, and that the sons of this soil in the IRGC Ground, Naval, and Aerospace forces, standing shoulder to shoulder with their brothers in the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, act as a single force in guarding and defending it.

“Visits to these areas demonstrate that the very children of the Sacred Defense-era combatants, who stood against the global powers and secured a great victory for the Iranian nation, are continuing along that same path today,” Izadi said.

“Today, the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the combatants of Islam, and defensive measures and combat readiness in this region are becoming more extensive and robust by the day,” he stated.

He added that the scene on the ground reflects the combat readiness of the armed forces and the determination of the combatants -- with the people and Basij forces at the core -- who are present with devotion to safeguard the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and implement the directives of the Commander-in-Chief, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

He said the existing readiness in combat engineering, operational formations, and the strategic deployment of equipment and weaponry demonstrates the capability of the forces stationed in the region.

Izadi concluded that integrating capabilities across the islands and waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has created a reassuring situation that continues to strengthen, ensuring the authoritative protection of the Iranian nation’s interests and rights.

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