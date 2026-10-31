IRGC deputy commander: Iranian people's resolve remains undiminished

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) deputy commander-in-chief has said hostile efforts to weaken Iran through war, sanctions and unrest have failed to undermine the Iranian people’s resolve.

Brigadier General Mostafa Izadi made the remarks Thursday evening at a ceremony honoring 4,000 martyrs of Golestan Province in northern Iran.

He said the Islamic Revolution has endured economic restrictions and media campaigns, adding that its popular support has helped it withstand repeated challenges.

According to Izadi, adversaries had sought to partition Iran, topple the political system, destroy its scientific and nuclear capabilities and eliminate its missile power. They had also tried to provoke unrest and push the country backwards, he added.

He described the recent war imposed on Iran as a historic confrontation between the front of faith and light, and the United States and the Israeli regime.

Izadi said nuclear and human rights issues were pretexts used by Iran’s adversaries to prevent the Islamic Revolution from continuing.

He added that military and economic pressure have failed to weaken public resolve, citing residents in Golestan Province as an example of resistance against powerful opponents.

The IRGC deputy commander highlighted the province’s ethnic and religious diversity, describing peaceful coexistence between Shias and Sunnis as a sign of unity. More than 600 Sunni martyrs and thousands of fallen residents, he said, testified to the province’s solidarity.

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