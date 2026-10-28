Nearly 100 Authors Reportedly Included in Book Restriction List at Islamic University of Madinah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A document circulating on social media and attributed to the library affairs department of the Islamic University of Madinah has reportedly listed nearly 100 authors and Islamic thinkers whose books may be subject to restrictions at the institution. The names reportedly include prominent scholars and writers such as Abul Hasan Ali Nadwi, Abul A'la Maududi, Malik Bennabi and Yusuf al-Qaradawi.

The circulation of the document has raised questions about the criteria used to determine which authors and publications may be restricted, as well as whether the university has issued an official explanation of the reported measures.

Saudi researcher and human rights activist Abdullah Al-Oudah also shared an image of the purported list on social media.

Prominent Islamic Scholars Among the Names

In addition to Nadwi, Maududi, Bennabi and al-Qaradawi, the list reportedly includes the names of Muhammad al-Ghazali, Mustafa al-Siba'i, Abdul Wahhab Khallaf, Abdulaziz al-Tarifi, Safar al-Hawali, Salman al-Oudah and Awad al-Qarni.

The individuals named represent a range of intellectual, religious and academic traditions across the Muslim world. Some are widely known for their writings on Islamic thought and reform, while others are associated with religious scholarship and public debate in Saudi Arabia.

The reported inclusion of these figures has prompted questions about the rationale behind the restrictions and whether they apply to all their publications or only to specific titles.

Questions Over the Criteria for Restrictions

A key issue remains the scope of the reported measures. It is not clear whether the document identifies particular books or refers more broadly to publications by the listed authors.

The reasons behind the restrictions also remain uncertain. Questions include whether the measures are based on academic assessments, library management policies or other institutional considerations.

As of the time of writing, no clear official explanation from the university concerning the document's authenticity, the criteria used to compile the list or the extent of the reported restrictions has been established in the material cited in the reports.

An official clarification would help determine the document's status and explain how the measures, if confirmed, are being implemented.

Publications Widely Read in South Asia

Several of the authors reportedly named have a substantial readership in South Asia, particularly in India and Pakistan, where their writings are studied and discussed in religious, academic and intellectual circles.

The works of Abul Hasan Ali Nadwi and Abul A'la Maududi, for example, have influenced discussions on Islamic history, theology, social reform and contemporary Muslim thought.

However, the inclusion of an author's name on a reported restriction list does not, by itself, establish whether all of their books have been prohibited or whether the measures extend beyond the university's library.

It also remains unclear whether the reported restrictions apply exclusively to library access or affect teaching, research and other academic activities at the institution.

Academic Freedom and Access to Different Viewpoints

The reported list has also raised broader questions about access to diverse intellectual traditions within educational institutions.

Critics of restrictions imposed without publicly explained criteria argue that limiting students' access to scholarly works can reduce opportunities to engage with different interpretations of religious and social issues and to assess competing arguments critically.

At the same time, universities and libraries generally establish policies governing their collections and the materials made available to students. Transparency about the reasons, scope and implementation of such policies is important for assessing their academic implications.

Official Clarification Remains Crucial

Several questions remain unanswered: Is the circulating document authentic? Does it represent an official university policy? Which specific books, if any, are restricted, and what criteria were used to identify them?

It is also unclear whether the reported measures are limited to internal library regulations or reflect a broader policy concerning access to particular religious and intellectual perspectives.

Until the university provides an authoritative clarification, the authenticity and precise implications of the circulating list remain unconfirmed.