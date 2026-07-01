Irish Police Probe Suspected Arson at Islamic Prayer Hall in Central Dublin

ABNA24 - Irish police have launched an investigation into the suspected arson attack on an Islamic prayer hall in central Dublin.

A fire broke out at Al Madinah Hall on Talbot Street at around 3:30 pm local time.

No injuries were reported, and three people were safely evacuated from the building.

Dublin Fire Brigade said crews were dispatched to the scene following reports of smoke coming from the premises. The building sustained extensive damage in the blaze.

Police have opened a criminal investigation and said officers are pursuing a definite line of inquiry.

Investigators currently do not believe the fire was linked to racism or far-right groups.

The incident caused significant traffic disruption in the city centre, while public transport services in the area were temporarily suspended.

Firefighters later brought the blaze under control, and the building has since been sealed off as a crime scene pending forensic examination.



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