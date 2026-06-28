Taliban Prevent Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai from Attending Ashura Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Afghan media outlets, citing informed sources, report that the Taliban prevented former Afghan President Hamid Karzai from attending Ashura mourning ceremonies on Friday, in what observers describe as the latest in a series of increasing restrictions imposed on the former leader.

According to the reports, Karzai was barred from participating in the Ashura commemorations as limitations on his movements and public activities have reportedly intensified in recent days.

Earlier on Friday, which coincided with Ashura, Karzai issued a statement marking the occasion, noting that the people of Afghanistan, like Muslims around the world, commemorate the day in remembrance of Imam Hussain (AS).

In his message, Karzai said that Afghans regard their love for the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) as a source of unity and brotherhood, adding that Ashura provides an opportunity to promote reform, enlightenment, solidarity, and social cohesion.

The reported move to prevent Karzai from attending the ceremony comes despite his withdrawal from active political office. He remains one of Afghanistan's most prominent political figures, and his activities continue to attract significant public and media attention.

As of publication, the Taliban authorities had not publicly commented on the reports or explained why Karzai was allegedly prevented from attending the Ashura ceremony. The reports have not been independently verified.