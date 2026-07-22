Afghan Shia Journalists Struggle to Find Work Under Taliban Rule

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammad Faiz, a Kabul-based Afghan journalist, said he has been unemployed for nearly two years despite having seven years of professional experience. Speaking to Abna, he said he has approached several media organisations in search of work but has repeatedly received negative responses.

Faiz said he occasionally works with a tourism company in marketing to support his family, but the income is not enough to meet daily expenses. During his period of unemployment, he has faced serious financial challenges, including difficulties in paying house rent.

He said many journalists across Afghanistan are experiencing similar hardships, with some struggling with economic problems while others have left the country in search of better opportunities. According to him, there is little hope among many media workers for an immediate improvement in the situation.

Faiz previously worked for a media organisation whose Kabul office was closed by Taliban authorities three years ago and whose assets were confiscated. He did not disclose the name of the organisation due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Several media outlets associated with Afghanistan’s Shia community have also faced difficulties due to restrictions and financial pressures. Television network Farda was previously shut down but later resumed operations following efforts by its officials. More recently, the Islamic network Tamaddon was closed, leaving dozens of employees without work.

Another Shia journalist, Syed Ismail Jahangir, who has years of experience working with newspapers in Ghazni and several media organisations in Kabul, said he is also searching for employment to support his family.

Jahangir described the current job market in Afghanistan as extremely challenging, saying that finding work in Kabul has become a difficult task for many people, from daily wage workers and street vendors to educated professionals and family breadwinners.

He said he now searches online job platforms, social media networks and even visits markets and streets in the hope of finding opportunities. Reflecting on his situation, he questioned what professionals should do when their skills and experience no longer find demand.

Despite the difficulties, Jahangir encouraged fellow journalists not to lose hope, saying that no honest work is insignificant and that every effort to earn a living deserves respect.

