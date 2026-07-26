Flash Floods Renew Safety Concerns for Shia Communities in West Kabul

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The downpour, which struck the area on Thursday, sent floodwaters through several major roads, disrupting traffic, damaging property, and interrupting daily life across parts of West Kabul. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, local residents say homes have been affected and concerns remain that the flooding may have caused casualties.

Many of the communities at risk are home to Shia families who migrated to Kabul from Afghanistan's central provinces over the years. Drawn by relatively affordable housing, many settled in areas close to the surrounding mountains, where poorly planned construction and limited flood protection have left neighborhoods highly exposed to seasonal torrents.

Among the areas frequently affected are Omid-e-Sabz Township, Ettifaq Township, Mahdia Township, and the Afshar neighborhood. Residents say these districts have experienced repeated flooding in recent years, with previous incidents destroying numerous homes. Despite recurring disasters, they argue that neither local authorities nor residents have taken sufficient measures to reduce the risks posed by future floods.

Rajab Ali Alizadeh, a resident of West Kabul, told the Afghan News Agency (ABNA) that flash floods had caused damage to residential properties. He said it was not yet clear whether anyone had lost their life, although many people remained worried that the flooding could have resulted in casualties.

Alizadeh added that the recurring natural disasters have heightened anxiety among local families, saying the area lacks adequate flood protection infrastructure. He also criticized the authorities, claiming they had failed to put effective disaster prevention measures in place to minimize the impact of such emergencies.

Other residents echoed similar concerns, arguing that both public awareness and official preparedness have been inadequate. Some said the repeated damage reflects years of neglect in urban planning and disaster management.

Several residents also claimed that the slow pace of development in West Kabul reflects longstanding discrimination that, in their view, has persisted across successive governments.

West Kabul is one of the capital's most densely populated districts, yet residents say it has remained underserved for decades. They argue that despite the presence of Shia political leaders and officials in previous administrations, the area has not benefited from balanced urban development or widespread implementation of modern construction standards, leaving many communities vulnerable to recurring natural disasters.