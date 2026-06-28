Afghan Cultural Activist Criticises Shia Leaders Over Muharram Restrictions Under Taliban

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a written statement, Hadi claimed that before the start of Muharram, several senior members of the Shia community held discussions with Taliban officials regarding the organisation of mourning ceremonies and reached undisclosed agreements. He did not identify the individuals or organisations involved.

According to Hadi, subsequent meetings between the same figures and Taliban officials became marked by what he described as "disrespect" and increasing pressure, ultimately leading to restrictions on Muharram observances.

He further alleged that authorities issued notices and removed mourning flags and religious symbols from parts of urban areas following these developments.

Hadi argued that no individual or group should make commitments on behalf of the wider Shia community. He warned that continuing such an approach could result in tighter restrictions on religious ceremonies and encourage greater self-censorship in the observance of Shia religious practices.

The claims have not been independently verified, and Taliban authorities have not publicly responded to Hadi's allegations.