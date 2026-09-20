Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan Urges Caution Over Unverified Claims About Makkah Incident

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a joint statement, leaders of the Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan expressed concern over reports of a drone incident near Mecca and called for restraint, diplomatic engagement and greater unity among Muslim-majority countries.

Dr. Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) and president of the Milli Yakjehti Council, said Muslims have a deep emotional and religious attachment to the two holy cities, making any report of a possible threat to the Haramain particularly sensitive.

The statement was also endorsed by Secretary General Liaquat Baloch and several prominent religious and political figures, including Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and other members of the council’s central leadership.

The leaders referred to continuing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and noted that Yemen’s Ansarullah movement had denied carrying out a drone attack toward Mecca. They also pointed to the recent improvement in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and urged caution in drawing conclusions about responsibility for the reported incident.

The statement included allegations against Israel and criticism of the United States over their roles in regional conflicts. These claims were presented by the council and were not independently verified in the text.

The council appealed to Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iran and other Muslim countries to prioritise diplomacy and ensure that Mecca and Madinah are kept outside regional military and political disputes.

The leaders said the destruction in Gaza, tensions in the Gulf and wider instability across the region demonstrated the need for stronger cooperation among Muslim countries. They called for greater political unity, economic cooperation, defence self-reliance and coordinated diplomacy.

They also urged religious leaders and media organisations to verify sensitive information before publication and to promote mutual respect rather than narratives that could deepen divisions within the Muslim world.