Yemeni army claims responsibility for strikes on sensitive sites in Saudi capital, Aramco facilities in Yanbu

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni armed forces have claimed responsibility for two separate missile and drone attacks on strategic installations deep inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for Riyadh’s smear campaign and ongoing acts of aggression against the Arab Peninsula nation.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for Yemen’s military, announced in a statement on Saturday that Yemeni army units had targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh, as well as Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Yanbu port city on the Red Sea coast.

He added that both operations, involving swarms of homegrown ballistic and cruise missiles as well as combat drones, were successful and caused massive blazes at the impact sites.

Saree noted that the attacks were in reprisal for Saudi Arabia’s unsubstantiated allegations of an attempted drone attack near the city of Mecca, and an unrelenting onslaught against the Yemeni nation.

The drone and missile operations were also in response to the Saudi enemy's vile attempts to target the Yemeni capital Sana'a through tactics once employed by the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group. The tactics included indiscriminate shootings and bombings targeting civilians, he added.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces added that F-15SA and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) have so far carried out 732 airstrikes across Yemen, inflicting heavy civilian casualties and destroying critical non-military infrastructure.

Saree also vehemently denied Saudi officials’ claims that Yemeni armed forces are targeting residential neighborhoods, stressing that such baseless assertions come in light of the miserable failure of Saudi air defense systems to intercept Yemeni drones and missiles.

“Yemeni army units will uphold the siege-for-siege and escalation-for-escalation equation, and will target Saudi military buildups until the aggression ceases and the siege on our beloved country is completely lifted,” the Yemeni military spokesperson concluded.

The Sana’a administration declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in response to “an unfair and tyrannical siege” on Yemen lasting nearly 12 years.

The Yemeni military has announced a number of successful operations aimed at ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen and launched a sweeping military campaign, backed by military, political, and logistical support from the United States and several Western countries.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis. However, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its stated objective of reinstating a puppet regime that serves its interests.

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