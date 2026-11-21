AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahraini opposition groups have vowed to continue the popular movement under the guidance of prominent cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

In a statement issued on Thursday, they warned that the ruling Al Khalifa regime's escalating crackdown on religious scholars, political dissent and peaceful protesters is further undermining its domestic legitimacy and pushing the country toward a deeper political confrontation.

The opposition said the movement will remain steadfast despite increasingly desperate attempts by the authorities to silence dissent through intimidation, mass prosecutions and harsh judicial measures.

It strongly condemned the sentencing of dozens of religious scholars, including Sheikh Qassim and Sheikh Mohammed Sanqour, describing the rulings as a dangerous escalation in a broader campaign against Bahrain's religious and political leadership.

The statement comes amid growing public anger following a mass verdict by Bahrain's High Criminal Court, which sentenced 64 Shia citizens, including 57 religious clerics, to life imprisonment. Five other defendants received 15-year prison terms on terrorism-related charges.

Human rights groups have raised serious concerns about the proceedings, citing alleged violations of due process and the use of coerced confessions.

"Bahraini opposition forces continue to monitor and engage in efforts to confront the tragic political reality in Bahrain. They believe that the Al Khalifa regime's attempts to impose its lost legitimacy domestically rest on two pillars: an iron fist and foreign support," the statement said.

It warned that reliance on these two instruments will not resolve the country's political crisis but instead widen the divide between the population and the ruling authorities.

It cautioned that the continued use of repression, rather than addressing the underlying grievances driving public discontent, could push Bahrain toward a point of no return and ultimately bring about fundamental political change.

A central concern raised in the statement was the targeting of prominent Shia religious figures, which the opposition said is reinforcing sectarian divisions rather than creating conditions for coexistence and mutual recognition.

It said the authorities are pursuing policies that marginalize the country's Shia population and undermine its religious identity, warning that such practices risk further entrenching divisions within Bahraini society.

Against this backdrop, the opposition reaffirmed the importance of Sheikh Isa Qassim's November 16 statement, calling on the authorities and the wider public to give practical effect to its provisions.

It described his position as an important point of reference for the ongoing movement, while warning the ruling authorities that continuing along their present course will carry increasingly serious political and social consequences.

The opposition also praised Bahrainis who have continued to take to the streets in solidarity with detainees and in rejection of the sentences handed down against religious scholars.

It called for demonstrations and solidarity campaigns to continue and expand, both in scale and intensity, stressing that the defense of religious beliefs, practices and the distinct identity of Bahrain's Shia community remained an essential part of the struggle.

The statement further addressed the treatment of Bahraini women, condemning campaigns of targeting and defamation, alongside the imposition of severe sentences against female detainees.

It singled out Badour Abdul Hamid Ali, expressing grave concern over her treatment and saying that she has been subjected to inhumane conditions and convicted following an unfair trial that failed to meet basic standards of justice.

The opposition said regime forces are imposing collective punishment on residential communities, particularly in Shia-populated areas, and conducting operations that penalize entire neighborhoods for expressions of political dissent.

It warned that such practices risk repeating patterns of serious human rights violations and further alienating communities already affected by years of political confrontation.

The latest developments have already prompted demonstrations across multiple areas of Bahrain. Protests erupted on Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday, with demonstrators demanding the release of prominent Shia clerics and denouncing the mass prison sentences.

Despite a heavy security presence and reported efforts to disperse gatherings, protesters continued to express their opposition to the verdicts, which have become a focal point of renewed public mobilization.

Bahrain's main opposition group, the Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, also condemned the mass sentencing, describing the rulings as "insane" and a serious escalation against the country's Shia majority.

The group said the authorities have crossed established red lines through an unprecedented intensification of orders and judicial measures, further exposing the depth of the country's political crisis.

The mass sentencing has coincided with heightened tensions following the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began in late February 2026, with the opposition warning that the authorities' security-driven response is aggravating rather than containing internal tensions.

......................

End/ 257