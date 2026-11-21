AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, criticized the Bahraini authorities over their pressure on clerics and the crackdown on civil demands, emphasizing that such behavior “will deepen the gap between the state and society.”

In a post on his X account addressing Bahraini rulers, Velayati wrote: Forcing pressure on clerics, particularly Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, and the suppression of civil demands in Bahrain will only deepen the gap between the government and society.

“The gap will not be repaired by the worn-out US security guarantees, nor by the mirage of normalization with Israel. In the authentic Islamic discourse, political legitimacy originates from the will of the people and will not endure without their consent,” the senior adviser stressed.

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