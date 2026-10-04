Velayati warns UAE against challenging Iran’s sovereignty over Persian Gulf islands

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has advised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to challenge Iran and its sovereignty over three islands in the Persian Gulf, warning that the UAE is not in Iran's league—neither historically nor militarily.

In a Saturday post on his X account, Velayati dismissed recent claims made by the UAE at the United Nations General Assembly regarding sovereignty over Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, saying the three islands will remain Iranian forever.

"A country whose political life does not reach half a century makes claims from the UN podium about islands that have been recorded under Iran's name in historical documents and maps of past centuries," Velayati said in the Farsi-language post.

He also recommended that the UAE should not rely on foreign powers for its security and should instead pursue good relations with its neighbors.

"The neighbor stays, and the guest goes… Regional experience has shown that imported security has an expiration date," said the former Iranian foreign minister.

The comments come after reports showed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made a secret trip to the UAE amid heightened regional tensions over the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States.

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