Velayati: Iran-Iraq Friendship Is Eternal and a Major Asset for Both Nations

Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, told PUK Head Bafel Talabani that Iraq has always held a special place in Iran's relations.

Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, met Velayati on Tuesday afternoon for talks on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Velayati welcomed Talabani's visit, saying, "We must be careful not to act in a way that provokes the greed of some countries, especially the American and child-killing Zionist regimes. We and you, as two powerful neighbouring countries, can overcome all problems together."

Talabani, for his part, expressed the friendship and solidarity of the Iraqi people with Iran, saying his presence in Iran and his meeting with Velayati, who has had the greatest impact on bilateral relations and is a well-known figure not only in Iraq but in the world, was intended to convey the message that "we will always stand by you."

He said Velayati's friendship with the late Jalal Talabani had been a solid foundation for relations between Iran, Iraq and the Kurdistan region. He noted that some events caused by certain individuals stemmed from inattention to sensitive global conditions, which the Islamic Republic handles with prudence.

"We are certain that others, of any nationality or ethnicity, come and go, but what remains is the neighbourliness between Iraq and Iran, which will last forever. This is a great asset and support in the relations between the two countries," Talabani said.



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