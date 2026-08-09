Foreign forces main source of insecurity, should leave West Asia: Velayati

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on international affairs, says that recent developments have reinforced the view that foreign forces are the main source of insecurity and should leave the West Asia region.

In a post on X on Saturday, Velayati said recent developments were shaped by the resilience of Iran’s Armed Forces, the Iranian people’s steadfastness and the courage of the Resistance Front.

He said the defeat of the United States and the Israeli regime had strengthened the belief that regional countries should work together to ensure their own security.

Velayati stressed that increased regional cooperation could provide a sustainable basis for security.

The US and Israeli acts of aggression against Iran began on February 28. After 40 days of war, a ceasefire took effect on April 8.

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