Velayati: Rubio's problem is not with Islamic Revolution but with independent Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Reacting to the recent remarks of the US secretary of state against Iran, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs has said your problem [Rubio] is not with the Islamic Revolution.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Leader's adviser on international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said, “There is a glaring contradiction in Rubio’s recent speech: standing firm "to the last man" is praised in the context of ancient Greece, yet the steadfastness of the great Iranian nation is disparaged with the label of a "death cult."

Lauding resistance when it comes to "one's own" while disparaging it when it comes to "the other" is not civilization; it is mere sophistry in the service of domination. Mr. Rubio, your problem is not with the Islamic Revolution; it is with a strong and independent Iranian civilization, he emphasized.

Those who perpetrated the catastrophes of Hiroshima, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan have no right to lecture others on morality! The Leader’s adviser added.

Velayati's remarks came after Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s portrayal of Western civilization during a visit to Greece, accusing him of presenting a selective historical narrative that links ancient Greece to the modern United States to legitimize the use of force.

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