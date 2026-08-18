American families paying the price of their leaders’ gamble: Iran's Velayati

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, says American families are now bearing the financial burden of Washington’s hostile policies toward Iran—a clear sign that regional dynamics have fundamentally shifted.

In a social media post addressing the inflationary impact of US sanctions and the naval blockade on Iran, Velayati drew a sharp contrast between the rhetoric of US officials and the economic reality facing American citizens.

He noted that while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks of economic sanctions against Iran, and President Donald Trump boasts about the naval blockade, Senator John Cornyn is instead voicing concerns over rising prices and the soaring cost of living for US families.

Velayati posted the statement ahead of the anniversary of the August 19, 1953 US-led coup in Iran, known in the country as the 28th of Mordad.

“As the anniversary of 28 Mordad 1332 approaches, after 73 years, a clear reality has emerged,” he wrote. “Regional equations have changed, and today, the American family is paying in cash for the gamble of its leaders.”

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