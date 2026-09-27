Iran's Velayati says legitimacy does not come from Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs adviser to Iran’s Leader, says that legitimacy does not come from Washington, reacting to the closure of Najaf Airport in Iraq.

In a post on X on Friday, Velayati said, From Sanaa to Najaf, the resistance front is united.

Addressing Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi, the advisor said, Mr. al-Zaidi, legitimacy does not come from Washington; it comes from the soil of Najaf and the blood of the martyrs. The Coordination Framework, built on the trust of the resistance and the blood of the martyrs, is today, through its silence, an empty frame on the wall of power. But let them know that fronts bound together by blood cannot be torn apart by conspiracy.

Velayati added: To make up for its defeat on the battlefield, the enemy is seeking to fracture the “unity of fronts” from within; today, this division became evident in Najaf, where an airport that served as a gateway for pilgrims visiting Imam Ali’s shrine was closed.

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