Leader's adviser stresses Iran emerged as one of main architects of regional order

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, says the geopolitical Tsunami sweeping West Asia has engulfed the Israeli and US elections, stressing that Iran has now emerged as one of the main architects of the regional order.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Velayati said that as discussions about a new West Asian order intensify, Iran must be recognized as a bridge connecting the Persian Gulf, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Sea of Oman.

He added that any energy or transit corridor seeking to bypass Iran would either prove costly or lack stability.

Velayati underlined that the chain of crises stretching from Gaza to the Red Sea and from Lebanon to Iraq had demonstrated that regional security is indivisible. “Either collective security is achieved, or everyone will experience collective insecurity,” he said.

He stressed that the geopolitical upheavals sweeping West Asia had engulfed the Israeli and US elections, adding that Iran has now become one of the main architects of the regional order—a reality that cannot be eliminated or replaced.

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