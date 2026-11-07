At least three Palestinians martyred in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy and a medical student, have been killed in fresh Israeli attacks across the besieged Gaza Strip, as the regime continues its genocidal war and violates the so-called ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025.

Medical sources said on Friday that the 15-year-old boy was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

In Gaza City, another Palestinian, identified as Nabil Hamad, died from wounds sustained in an Israeli attack several days earlier in the al-Blakhiyah area of Al-Shati refugee camp, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Sara Abu Jiyab, a resident of Al-Shati camp and a medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza, also succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier Israeli airstrike targeting the university campus in late October.

Separately, Israeli forces opened heavy fire toward the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah, with bullets reaching tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to witnesses.

The latest casualties come as Israeli forces continue to violate the so-called ceasefire agreement, killing 1,602 Palestinians and injuring a further 5,799.

A UN Commission of Inquiry report published on October 26 concluded that Israel continued to commit acts of genocide in Gaza even after the "ceasefire" took effect in October 2025, citing continued attacks and the expansion of Israeli control over the territory.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed about 74,600 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, while causing widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure across the besieged territory.

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