Iraqi Resistance: We do not recognize geography; all American bases are our legitimate targets

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada), coinciding with November 4 and citing the order of the Leader of the Revolution, in a sharp statement warned the United States, "The response to any aggression will be without borders and geography, and in the event of any miscalculation, American military personnel will either leave the region on their own feet or return in coffins."

The text of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada's statement on the occasion of November 4 is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

"كَمْ مِنْ فِئَةٍ قَلِيلَةٍ غَلَبَتْ فِئَةً كَثِيرَةً بِإِذْنِ اللَّهِ وَاللَّهُ مَعَ الصَّابِرِينَ" ("How many a small company has overcome a large company by permission of God. And God is with the patient.") (Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 249)

The thirteenth of November is the day of the collapse of America's straw hegemony and the starting point of the history of the Pentagon's humiliation in this geography; an epic that proved the will of the children of Islam shatters the idols of arrogance.

Today, following the issuance of the decisive order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution for a crushing response to the aggressions of the hostile enemy, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada), with fingers on the trigger and chests ready for battle, issues its clear and irreversible warning to the terrorist leaders of the White House and the commanders of the Pentagon:

1. Borderless retribution; the order has been issued, we do not recognize geography

The pure blood of the martyrs and the oppressed children of Gaza and the innocent students of Minab will never be subject to the passage of time and fabricated borders.

With the issuance of the decisive order of the Guardianship, no line or geography will prevent our strikes anymore. Our seeking of justice will be recorded not in straw organizations but with the language of fire and Sajil on the battlefield; the criminals of the American army in any point of this globe are in the legitimate and definite target bank of our fighters, and peaceful sleep will be taken from their eyes.

2. The region's graveyard awaits Washington's hostile army

The end of the ominous presence of the occupying army in West Asia is a definite verdict.

We warn the terrorist generals of the Pentagon: either leave the region on your own feet and in humiliation, or you will return in horizontal coffins.

All bases, radars, and command centers of the aggressors throughout the region are under the siege of the resistance's precision-guided missiles and suicide drones; zero hour is near and no shelter will save you.

3. A regretful and devastating response to any miscalculation

Any foolishness, aggression, or adventure by America and its rabid dog in the region will be met with a response beyond imagination and beyond all the estimates of the US military's joint staff. The geography of the resistance is now a single and interconnected field; any fire you ignite will consume all your interests, fleets, and arteries throughout the region.

Final warning to the Great Satan:

The fifth of November (Aban 13) is the full mirror of your fate; the day your hegemony was shattered in Tehran, and today is the day the entire region becomes the killing ground of your ambitions. Obedient to the Commander of the Faithful, we no longer recognize any border for revenge.

"وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنْقَلَبٍ يَنْقَلِبُونَ" ("And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned.")

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq — Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada

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