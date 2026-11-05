Trump's reaction to reports about the dismissal of the US war secretary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In circumstances where the war against Iran has become the main reason for the Republicans' severe defeat in the midterm elections, and figures like JD Vance and Trump's eldest son have also joined the ranks of critics of the war, Trump, however, is still not willing to accept his mistake in entering such a foolish war, and accepting such a horrific mistake seems very difficult for him.

In this regard, CBS had revealed that Trump, after the Republicans' electoral defeat, secretly sought his advisers' opinions about the continuation of Hegseth's presence at the Department of War. Some White House officials have also raised the possibility of his dismissal; however, Trump today did not confirm these reports before reporters.

He told reporters that he does not intend to dismiss Pete Hegseth, the country's war secretary; Trump, in response to reporters' questions about the possibility of replacing Hegseth, said, "No, I think he is doing his job very well."

It seems Trump cannot, by dismissing Pete Hegseth, place all the blame on him, because he has defended the attack on Iran almost every day.

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