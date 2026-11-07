Iran War Has Become a Liability for Trump, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Under Pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the Republican Party’s defeat in the US midterm congressional elections, President Donald Trump is reportedly reconsidering whether to retain Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his position. Trump has asked close advisers whether Hegseth should continue serving as head of the Pentagon.

US television network CBS News reported that Trump held discussions with his close advisers following the Republican Party’s electoral setback. During telephone conversations, the president reportedly raised questions about whether Hegseth should remain defense secretary.

Some White House officials have reportedly suggested that Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), and General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could also face scrutiny over the Republican Party’s election defeat. Both officials played significant roles in developing the military strategy for US operations against Iran.

However, other sources told CBS News that Trump has not yet decided to replace Hegseth or appoint another individual to lead the Pentagon.

CBS further reported that Democratic lawmakers had already been seeking to question Hegseth ahead of the congressional elections. Following the Democrats’ gains in both chambers of Congress, efforts to summon him for questioning are expected to intensify.