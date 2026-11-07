Iran brings Washington to its knees

ABNA24 - “We will bring the enemy to its knees,” martyr Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on the cold night of January 3, 2026.

These words carried a powerful message of resistance, determination, and perseverance. Just months later, their political significance has become increasingly evident.

Donald Trump and his Republican Party have suffered a major electoral setback, with the war against Iran emerging as a decisive factor.

Washington expected military pressure to weaken Tehran, but its aggression instead produced consequences that have come back to haunt the White House.

The November 3 midterm elections dealt a severe blow to the Republican Party, while Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress. For Trump, who came to power promising economic recovery, national strength, and an “America First” foreign policy, the result represents a major political retreat.

It has exposed the contradiction between his electoral promises and a foreign policy increasingly driven by confrontation and Israel’s strategic interests. One of the most significant acknowledgements of the political cost of this war came from within the Trump administration itself.

Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the political consequences of the conflict with Iran, challenging those who believed that sacrificing the Republican Party’s Senate majority for the next six years was justified by the military campaign. His remarks also pointed to growing public frustration over inflation, the abandonment of America First priorities, and Washington’s relationship with Israel.

Trump himself acknowledged that the conflict with Iran had contributed to the Republican Party’s electoral defeat, particularly because American voters were unwilling to bear the burden of rising gasoline prices.

His defence of military action exposed the central contradiction of his presidency: a president elected on promises to avoid unnecessary foreign wars had dragged his country into yet another costly confrontation.

The old propaganda chorus could not save the Republican Party. Laura Loomer, Jared Kushner, Mark Levin, Catturd, Gunther Eagleman, Libs of TikTok, End Wokeness, and the wider pro-Trump media ecosystem spent years manufacturing outrage and shaping political narratives. Yet they could not manufacture enough public enthusiasm for a war Americans did not want.

The Epstein files, internal political feuds, and the hollow nationalism of the America First slogan further damaged the Republican Party’s credibility. Nevertheless, the confrontation with Iran became one of its heaviest electoral burdens. The war exposed the widening gap between Washington’s foreign policy ambitions and the everyday priorities of ordinary Americans.

The economic consequences of war cannot be concealed through presidential speeches or media campaigns. Rising fuel prices, financial uncertainty, and growing domestic frustration have made the cost of Washington’s foreign policy increasingly visible to American voters. They were promised that their interests would come first. Instead, they found themselves paying the price of yet another confrontation in West Asia.

Iran did not need to defeat the United States on the battlefield to expose the weaknesses of its strategy. It needed patience, perseverance, and strategic calculation. By refusing to follow the aggressive timetable set by Washington and Tel Aviv, Tehran allowed its foes to confront the political consequences of their own mistakes.

Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu increasingly appear as leaders willing to endanger regional and international stability in pursuit of their political objectives. The electoral backlash has, to some extent, demonstrated the growing price of this approach.

Another important consequence of these elections is the growing willingness among American politicians to challenge unconditional support for Israel. Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed delivered an extraordinary message in his victory speech. Addressing AIPAC, which he said had spent $42 million against him, he declared: “To AIPAC, who spent $42 million against us: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice.”

He also openly accused Israel of genocide and apartheid, drawing loud applause from the audience. His remarks reflect a changing political environment in which criticism of Israeli policies is no longer confined to the margins but is increasingly entering the American political mainstream.

For decades, AIPAC’s financial influence has been a prominent feature of Washington politics. El Sayed’s victory sends a clear message: political money cannot guarantee electoral success. Growing opposition to unconditional support for Israel indicates that American voters are increasingly questioning why their taxes should be used to sustain Israeli military policies.

El-Sayed also challenged Trump's claims of having successfully concluded the war with Iran. He compared the conflict to an unfinished construction project that initially appeared limited but eventually turned into a prolonged and unnecessary burden. His criticism exposed the fundamental weakness of Trump's strategy: starting a war is easy, but explaining how to end it is far more difficult.

The Republican defeat, therefore, was not simply another midterm electoral setback. It represented a confrontation between domestic priorities and an interventionist foreign policy.

The Trump administration attempted to demonstrate American power through confrontation, but the consequences weakened its own party and exposed divisions within the American political establishment.

Democratic control of Congress also means that Trump may now face tougher oversight, investigations, and possible impeachment efforts. Although impeachment does not automatically remove a president from office, the administration's weakened political position has created new difficulties and vulnerabilities.

For Iran, the broader lesson is that national sovereignty is not determined by threats against a country or the military power assembled around it. Strategic patience and refusal to surrender under pressure can impose political costs on an adversary that extend far beyond the battlefield.

Despite sustained pressure, Tehran refused to capitulate, challenging Washington's assumption that military superiority would inevitably translate into political submission.

Trump's reckless decision to wage war against Iran has proved extraordinarily costly. It is a humiliation that history may remember long after the immediate political consequences have passed.

The cold night of January 3 carried a message: the enemy would be brought to its knees. The American elections have given that message a new political meaning. Trump remains president, but his party has lost control of Congress.

His vice president has openly questioned the cost of the war, while unconditional support for Israel faces growing criticism. The slogan “Make America Great Again” has become a political noose around Trump's neck.

America has not become great again; instead, Trump has once again been humiliated. If Americans want to preserve their country's dignity, they must hold this Epstein-files-linked, bankrupt, war-criminal administration accountable and send those responsible behind prison bars.

The martyred Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had warned that Trump and his administration would eventually realize that they had lost this region and would also pay the political price in elections. Today, his warning carries renewed significance. If this process continues—and Insha'Allah, it will—the liberation of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) may be closer than ever.

When the United States eventually withdraws from this region, the Zionist regime may find itself deprived of the military and political backing on which it has depended for so long. Its leaders may ultimately be forced to pack their bags and leave this land, without the need for another war.

The end of American hegemony in West Asia would fundamentally transform the regional balance of power. Iran has demonstrated that the consequences of resistance extend far beyond the battlefield.

What Washington attempted to impose on Tehran has returned to haunt America in the form of a domestic political crisis. If this cannot be called regime change in Washington's political calculations, it is certainly a profound strategic retreat.

Washington went to war to bring Iran to its knees, but it proved the opposite. What a spectacular miscalculation! Madman Trump’s costly gamble: Tehran stood firm, Washington paid the price!

Bravo! Iran.



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