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Bahraini Cleric: Rumor About Mecca Spread with Aim of Creating Sedition

19 September 2026 - 19:02
News ID: 1867512
Bahraini Cleric: Rumor About Mecca Spread with Aim of Creating Sedition

The Deputy Secretary-General of Bahrain's Al-Wefaq Islamic Society emphasized that the Two Holy Mosques are a red line beyond all political and war calculations, and the noble people of Yemen are among the first to defend these two holy places.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Husain al-Daihi, the Deputy Secretary-General of Bahrain's Al-Wefaq Islamic Society, in a message on the X social network, announced that the biased rumor about targeting the Holy Mecca cannot deceive public opinion, and efforts to link Yemen to this matter are slander and a clear claim.

He added that this claim has been rejected by some fact-checking platforms and impartial international media.

Al-Daihi emphasized that the Two Holy Mosques are a red line beyond all political and war calculations, and added that the noble people of Yemen are among the first to defend these two holy places.

The Deputy Secretary-General of Al-Wefaq concluded by saying, "Let us stop turning sanctities into fuel for sedition and end the blockade of a people who deserve dignity and life."

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