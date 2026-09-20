Bahraini Cleric Slams Manama's Crackdown on Shia Scholars as 'Tyranny'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahraini Shia cleric Hojatoleslam Sheikh Adel al-Shula has condemned the Al Khalifa regime’s policies against the Shia community, saying what Bahrain is experiencing amounts to a form of tyranny and aggression in governance.

Speaking on the regime’s takeover of Shia religious affairs and its harassment of Shia scholars, Sheikh al-Shula said the Al Khalifa regime’s domination over religious institutions that should remain independent—including Jaafari endowments, Hussainiyas, and all mosques—is unacceptable.

He also condemned measures taken against religious discourse, the duty of preaching, Husseini pulpits, and charitable activities, stressing that all such actions are both un-Islamic and illegal.

The cleric argued that these measures are void because they contradict the principles of Shia jurisprudence and violate documented legal agreements and commitments made by “the regime’s leaders” to Shia religious authorities not to encroach on the independence of their rituals and beliefs.

Sheikh al-Shula condemned the trial of dozens of detained Shia scholars by the Al Khalifa regime, likening it to the trial of Sheikh Ali Salman on charges of conspiring with Qatar.

He noted that the Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has exploited US and Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran to direct accusations against religious scholars and put them on trial for allegedly embracing the concept of “Velayat-e Faqih” (Guardianship of the Jurist) and for confiscating the people’s political rights—actions he described as an assault on Shia religious rights and an exploitation of the region’s security situation.

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