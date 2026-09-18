Bahraini Preachers Oppose, Issuance of Permits for Preaching, Sermons

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahraini preachers announced in a statement that they oppose the decision regarding the organization of permits for preaching, sermons, and guidance, and considered this decision, in principle, an assault on the sanctity and religious characteristics of the followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

The statement reads that Sharia has encouraged its followers toward preaching, sermons, and guidance and has permitted these matters for them; rather, it has established their performance at the level of a collective obligation. Sharia has also explicitly and without any ambiguity emphasized the independence of these matters from any institution other than the institution of Sharia.

Bahraini preachers added that mourning ceremonies and mourning processions in this country have been held on this basis for hundreds of years and emphasized that for matters that Sharia has permitted, there is no need to obtain a permit; just as no permit is sought for performing prayers, fasting, and other religious obligations and rituals.

The statement continues that any interaction with this decision, in any form, is absolutely rejected and is a sin that does not emanate from those who wear the garment of service to the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

Bahraini preachers also emphasized that they do not accept the issuance or receipt of any permit or official license of this type from any institution and will not even accept receiving such a permit.

The statement concluded by calling on all preachers, eulogists, and panegyrists to shoulder their grave responsibility in this regard.

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