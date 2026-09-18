Exposing Trump's Lie; Macron: Strait of Hormuz Closed

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): French President Emmanuel Macron, in remarks, admitted, "The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and this situation has intensified the energy crisis in the world."

These remarks come as senior officials of the terrorist US administration, headed by the terrorist criminal Trump, had previously claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open and ships are passing through it.

Macron went on to call for a diplomatic solution to reopen this waterway; a solution that, according to him, must guarantee global energy security.

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