Yemeni Leader: Yemenis’ Lives Sacrifice for Mecca, Sanctities / Saudi’s Claim About Targeting Mecca Great Lie

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, in remarks about the latest developments and events in the country, referring to the great victories of the Yemeni nation, said, "The de-escalation phase has witnessed no serious approach by the Saudi regime to establish peace; rather, Saudi Arabia has used this phase to escalate its actions and form takfiri military forces."

Al-Houthi stated, "Saudi Arabia has not accepted that relations be based on mutual respect and continues to insist on humiliating and interfering in the affairs of the Yemeni people."

The leader of Ansarullah, emphasizing that Yemen is in a defensive position, claimed that the Saudi regime has been the initiator of aggression at every stage, the latest being the attack on Sana'a Airport.

He went on to say, "A simple comparison between the Yemeni armed forces and Saudi attacks over the past 12 years shows which side has adhered to moral and religious standards."

Al-Houthi added, "Saudi Arabia, during its attacks, has targeted all parts of Yemen and killed the country's people in markets, homes, and hospitals. More than two thousand mosques and shelters, centers for the blind, and historical sites have been targeted, and their documents and evidence are in Yemen's possession, and the United Nations has also confirmed them."

Referring to the continuation of the blockade on Yemen, he stated, "The problem of the blockade still persists, and the enemy insists on closing airports and imposing unjust restrictions on the entry of goods."

Al-Houthi also rejected the claims raised about Yemen targeting the Holy Mecca and described it as a great lie, slander, and clear fabrication to compensate for international positions and encourage others to participate in actions against Yemen.

The leader of Ansarullah emphasized, "The Yemeni nation sacrifices its life and soul for the Holy Mecca and the sanctities."

He criticized countries that express concern for the sanctities but in practice leave them alone and called on these countries to enter the field of action so that it becomes clear who truly has zeal for the sanctities.

Al-Houthi, referring to Palestine, said, "The real enemy is the Zionist regime, and this regime's plan is based on dividing Mecca and Medina and appropriating Palestine."

He also criticized Arab countries that have established relations with Israel and added, "These countries, instead of supporting the Palestinian people, have provided trillions of dollars to Israel to use for securing its needed weapons, while they call Palestinian armed groups terrorists."

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