Digital System for Registering, Monitoring Attacks Against Mosques in Netherlands

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An institution responsible for representing the Muslim community in the Netherlands announced the launch of a digital system for registering and documenting attacks against mosques in this European country.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the body for communication between the government and Muslims, which is responsible for representing the Muslims of the Netherlands, announced that it has launched a national reporting center for registering and documenting attacks, threats, and destructive actions against mosques in this country.

According to this plan, all mosques and Islamic councils in the Netherlands can report attacks and incidents they are targeted by through the internet in the system of the National Center for Reporting Targeted Incidents Against Islamic Institutions, which operates under the supervision of this body.

Mohsen Göktaş, the head of this institution, said the new center provides an easier, more transparent, and more accessible way to communicate with the Muslim community.

He explained that mosques in the Netherlands, in many cases, do not have sufficient knowledge of the mechanisms for following up their cases after filing complaints.

Göktaş added, "Through this communication line, we will be in contact with the damaged institutions to ensure the completion of their application files, to seriously follow up the complaints, and to discuss the measures that can be taken jointly."

The head of this institution also said that the Dutch police have expressed concern about the low rate of reporting of discriminatory incidents, including attacks against mosques.

According to Göktaş, the complaints, statistics, and annual reports of this center will be provided to relevant institutions in the Netherlands, especially the Ministry of Justice and organizations active in combating discrimination.

He said, "In this way, we can establish direct communication with relevant government institutions and, when demanding tangible actions from the Dutch government based on data, drafting laws, and providing necessary protective measures, we will have a firmer position and framework."

Göktaş emphasized that one of the goals of this plan is to strengthen the position of the Muslim community in the Netherlands in dialogue with the country's responsible institutions regarding confronting Islamophobia.

He also said that the Dutch police have welcomed the launch of this system but at the same time encourage citizens to also report incidents to official authorities.

The head of this institution added, "We encourage citizens to properly prepare their reports with the necessary documents and evidence and send them to the police. Also, to guarantee the credibility of this system, we will verify the accuracy of the reports through the heads of mosques and relevant institutions."

Göktaş went on to announce that the Dutch police registered 414 cases of discrimination against Muslims in the Netherlands in 2025, of which 20 cases directly targeted mosques.

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