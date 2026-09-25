Pakistani Shia Scholar Calls for Equal Application of International Law on Nuclear Weapons and Maritime Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a message issued in connection with international observances related to maritime affairs and nuclear disarmament, Naqvi said that allowing what he described as “imperialism, hegemony and Zionism” to operate without effective accountability while imposing restrictions on countries pursuing peaceful nuclear programmes reflected what he termed “double standards” in the international system.

He maintained that the peaceful use of nuclear energy is a fundamental right of countries, while states possessing or using dangerous weapons should be held accountable under international law.

Referring to World Maritime Day, Naqvi said the annual observance provides an opportunity to reaffirm commitments to protecting international maritime routes and ensuring the safety of sea lanes. He said secure maritime routes are important for global trade and economic cooperation, particularly for developing countries seeking greater opportunities for economic growth.

Naqvi also expressed concern over what he described as the growing impact of military conflicts on maritime routes and the global economy. He warned that continued militarisation and policies of domination could have serious consequences for international peace, trade and economic stability.

Addressing nuclear disarmament, he referred to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, saying that the use of such weapons caused severe harm to humanity. He argued that concerns over nuclear weapons should be addressed through consistent international standards rather than selective measures.

Naqvi also criticised the international community's handling of Israel's nuclear programme, contrasting it with what he described as pressure and sanctions imposed on countries maintaining peaceful nuclear programmes. He said such differences demonstrate the need for greater consistency in the application of international rules.

He warned that the unchecked use of military power and policies of domination could push the world toward a wider catastrophe whose consequences would extend beyond individual regions.

Naqvi urged the United Nations and the international community to move beyond commemorative observances and translate their commitments into practical measures aimed at preventing war, aggression and the proliferation of destructive weapons.

He called particularly on the United Nations to use its influence to promote global peace, protect human rights and ensure that international law is applied consistently to all states.

