Pakistan Urged to Play Active Mediation Role as Shia Scholars Council Chief Calls for Islamic Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, head of Pakistan’s Shia Ulema Council, has called for greater unity across the Muslim world and urged Pakistan to play a more active role in mediating regional conflicts, describing diplomatic engagement and reconciliation as essential to restoring peace and stability.

Welcoming Iran’s repeated proposals for mediation and a call by Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, for the immediate formation of a mediation and reconciliation committee, Naqvi said these initiatives offered a constructive path towards reducing tensions and preventing further escalation.

Expressing deep concern over rising regional tensions and the growing risk of conflict, he described recent statements by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Mojtaba Khamenei, and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb as positive guidance for promoting peace, stability and development.

Islamic Unity Essential to Overcoming Regional Tensions

Naqvi stressed that Muslim nations and communities share a collective responsibility to address regional developments and strengthen unity across the Islamic world.

He said the prosperity and progress of Muslim societies depended on mutual respect, brotherhood and cooperation among different Islamic schools of thought.

Ending current tensions and strengthening solidarity among Muslim-majority countries, he added, was a shared responsibility that required serious and coordinated efforts.

The Shia Ulema Council chief also cautioned against provocative statements and positions that could aggravate existing crises. He called for immediate and meaningful measures to contain tensions and urged all parties to remain vigilant against efforts that could undermine peace initiatives.

Naqvi Welcomes Mediation Initiatives by Iran and Al-Azhar

Naqvi welcomed Iran’s repeated offers to facilitate mediation in line with the guidance of Ayatollah Syed Mojtaba Khamenei. He also praised Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb’s call for the urgent establishment of a committee dedicated to mediation and reconciliation.

According to the proposal outlined in Naqvi’s remarks, the committee should comprise individuals committed to peace, stability, wisdom and constructive engagement, enabling them to help resolve ongoing disputes.

He described both initiatives as constructive and encouraging, saying they could create an effective framework for reducing tensions and restoring regional stability.

Pakistan Asked to Resume Diplomatic Efforts

Highlighting Pakistan’s position as an Islamic republic with nuclear capabilities, Naqvi said the country was well placed to help build confidence among the parties involved in regional conflicts and facilitate dialogue between them.

He urged Islamabad to revive and intensify its diplomatic efforts, recalling Pakistan’s previous initiatives to ease regional tensions.

Pakistan, he said, should approach the current crisis with the same seriousness and commitment, using its diplomatic influence to encourage negotiations and reconciliation.

Naqvi added that effective mediation could deliver lasting benefits, including greater regional stability, improved economic conditions and stronger prospects for development.

Concluding his remarks, he emphasised that dialogue, reconciliation and collective responsibility were essential to protecting the interests of Muslim nations and securing a more peaceful and stable future for the region.